Texas Flooding: Rescues Continue Amid Renewed Storm Threats

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Heavy rain and a new wave of flooding hit central Texas on Sunday, prompting swift water rescues as responders continued their search for victims of past floods. At least 132 people died in the region due to flooding that began on July 4.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported that rescue operations were underway in Lampasas, San Saba, and Schleicher counties. “We are expanding operations in all affected counties — all while monitoring the rising waters in Kerrville,” he said. Abbott also noted that Texas Task Force 1 had already rescued dozens in the Lampasas area.

The National Weather Service warned residents of additional rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches, extending flood watches for regions including Hill Country until Monday morning. The Kerrville area, which experienced significant flooding earlier this month, continued to be closely monitored.

In Ingram, just six miles from Kerrville, the Fire Department urged residents to remain vigilant as weather patterns resembled those witnessed on July 4. “This is a life-threatening situation. Your curiosity puts your life, and the lives of our first responders, at serious risk,” the department warned.

As of Sunday night, the confirmed death toll had risen to 132, including 106 in Kerr County. The area has been one of the hardest hit, with many residents still missing. Abbott emphasized, “We continue to monitor all counties with a focus on saving lives.”

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Code Red” notification, preparing residents along the Guadalupe River for potential evacuation. San Saba County Judge Jody Fauley enforced mandatory evacuations due to rising waters, stating the river’s levels were escalating rapidly.

The Lower Colorado River Authority cautioned residents to stay away from the rivers and lakes, warning of elevated bacteria levels following the flood. Recreational use in affected areas was also banned due to ongoing dangers.

Emergency rescue teams resumed efforts in Kerr County on Monday but faced complications from the forecasted weather. Renewed rain posed risks for operations along the Guadalupe River, and authorities called for volunteers to seek higher ground.

Local officials have faced scrutiny over their responses prior to the July 4 flooding, with some reporting threats against their safety. Commissioner Rich Paces noted, “They’re just playing a blame game,” emphasizing the community’s need for patient support during the ongoing crisis.

The unfolding situation remains dire, with authorities bracing for more rainfall and hazardous conditions ahead. Abbott highlighted that any progress made in recovery efforts would continue as long as safety remained the top priority.