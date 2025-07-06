Texas Floods Claim Lives and Leave Many Missing in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Search and rescue efforts continue following devastating flooding that has claimed at least 51 lives in Texas. The official death toll includes 43 people in Kerr County alone, where many families have been impacted, particularly those connected to Camp Mystic.

As of tonight, 27 children remain unaccounted for after floodwaters inundated the summer camp, causing a tragedy that has shaken the local community. The situation has been dire, with reports indicating that the statewide death toll includes fatalities in Burnet, Travis, and Kendall counties.

Heavy rains, described by forecasters as an unprecedented flood wave, struck central Texas yesterday, leading to rapid increases in river levels. Video captured by NBC News shows a flood wave rolling along the Guadalupe River, exhibiting intense current and ferocious water flow.

One forecaster explained that these flood waves can travel at speeds of 25 to 40 mph, posing significant risks to anyone in their path. The local Alamo Heights Independent School District has been particularly affected, with Superintendent Dana Bashara expressing deep concern for the families impacted by the flooding.

“The ripple effects of this loss will be felt across our entire community,” Bashara stated, acknowledging that many students experienced the trauma of the events firsthand.

In San Angelo, another victim has been confirmed dead after her body was found several blocks from her submerged vehicle. Officials are continuing their search for missing individuals, and recovery efforts are ongoing.

In addition to fatalities, extensive flooding has disrupted local hydrations systems, leading to boil water advisories in several areas. Georgetown residents are urged to boil their water as authorities investigate a water main break, likely linked to the recent floods.

Kerr County officials are asking families to report missing persons through designated channels to assist in recovery operations. A reunification center has been established for families seeking information about loved ones.

Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include affected counties, vowing that resources will be made available to assist with recovery efforts. “We will stop when the job is completed,” he promised during a news briefing.

The National Weather Service has warned of the likelihood of more severe weather, including additional rain, complicating rescue operations. Meanwhile, residents are urged to take caution and heed evacuation orders as conditions remain unstable.