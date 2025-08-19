Texas Football Prepares for Season with Fall Camp Insights

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas football is gearing up for its season kickoff, less than two weeks away. Fall camp is over halfway completed, with preparations for the upcoming game against the Ohio State Buckeyes intensifying in the coming days.

After two scrimmages, the team has made notable strides, revealing potential impact players and confirming expectations for others. The staff at Horns247 discussed their picks for standout performers from the camp so far.

The Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll was released on Monday, naming Texas as the top team with 1,552 points, including 25 first-place votes. Penn State follows closely in second place with 1,547 points and 23 first-place votes.

Among the Big 12 Conference teams, Arizona State stands out at No. 11, coming off a recent conference championship and a successful run to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Other Big 12 teams in the rankings include Kansas State at No. 17 and Iowa State at No. 22. Texas Tech rounds out the group at No. 23.

UCF will have a challenging schedule ahead, with matchups against several ranked teams. Their first conference game is against the Wildcats on September 27. UCF has already established itself as a contender within the newly formed Big 12.

As players continue to shine during fall camp and the countdown to kickoff approaches, excitement builds for the season’s start on August 28 against an unranked opponent. Fans will be watching closely to see how the Longhorns perform on the field this year.