Texas High School Football Playoffs Showcase Standout Performers

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Week 13 of the Texas high school football playoffs wrapped up with notable performances across the Houston and Southeast Texas area. The standout athletes from games played on November 28 and 29 are highlighted, with fan voting open until December 8 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Patrick Spann from Katy Jordan won last week’s vote after scoring four touchdowns in a 49-29 win over Houston Stratford. He carried the ball 17 times for 195 yards.

Jermaine Bishop Jr., a senior from Willis, delivered an impressive performance with 15 catches for 329 yards, three touchdowns, an 8-yard touchdown run, and even completed two passes on fake punts during a 38-32 victory over Forney on Saturday. He also scored twice in a subsequent 54-27 win over Cy Falls.

Another standout, sophomore Collum, threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns in a dominating 76-30 win against Marble Falls Faith Academy. He also ran for 199 yards and scored two touchdowns as his team triumphed over College Station, 45-24.

In a separate matchup, a junior quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns, leading his team to a 48-10 win against Longview Pine Tree, surpassing 3,000 passing yards for the season.

A freshman quarterback had a career night with 481 yards, throwing four touchdowns, three of which were to Bishop in a thrilling 38-32 win against Willis.

Middle linebacker performance was also strong; one player recorded 13 tackles in a nail-biter that ended with a 34-31 win against Pflugerville Weiss, contributing with two quarterback hurries and a sack.

The Panthers secured a 52-0 victory over Katy Jordan, led by a senior quarterback who threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 153 yards and an additional three touchdowns.

On a dramatic note, a junior wide receiver made a crucial 25-yard touchdown catch on fourth down with just 14 seconds left, helping the Bulldogs clinch a 38-37 win against Katy.

Standout running back performances included one player who had 19 carries for 330 yards and scored six times in an 83-20 win over Bastrop, becoming the all-time touchdown leader in the Houston area with 121 career touchdowns.

Fan voting for the week’s top players is ongoing. Participants can vote as many times as they wish and are encouraged to share the poll via social media to support their favorite athletes.