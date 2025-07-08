Texas Hill Country Flooding Death Toll Exceeds 100

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Heavy rainfall over the holiday weekend has caused devastating flooding in central Texas, with the death toll surpassing 100. The most severely affected area is Kerr County, where at least 84 fatalities have been reported, including 28 children.

Authorities have launched search and rescue operations as questions arise about the timing of emergency notifications. Governor Greg Abbott faced criticism at a recent news conference when asked about accountability for the disaster. In response, he described such inquiries as the ‘word choice of losers,’ urging focus on solutions instead.

As of now, 161 people remain unaccounted for in Kerr County, with approximately 12 others missing in surrounding regions. Abbott described the damage as catastrophic following a flyover of the impacted areas, emphasizing that recovery efforts are a top priority.

President Donald Trump has signed a disaster declaration to mobilize federal resources in response to the crisis. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has already deployed personnel to assist in recovery efforts.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has noted that over 850 high-water rescues have taken place, stating, ‘Texas will come through this.’ He also highlighted that the National Weather Service had been adequately staffed during the flooding event, countering any claims connecting job cuts within the Trump administration to the disaster.

Law enforcement, led by Attorney General Ken Paxton, has issued warnings against scammers exploiting the tragedy. Paxton vowed to bring any offenders to justice, stating, ‘There are no words for how wrong it is that morally bankrupt people are trying to take advantage of Texans.’

As recovery efforts continue, many Texans are urged to help those affected through donations to recognized organizations.