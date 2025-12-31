Texas ICE Detention Sparks Citizenship Claims From Family

EL PASO, Texas — A 22-year-old woman, Dulce Consuelo Diaz Morales, is currently detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Texas. Her family claims she was pulled over by ICE agents last Sunday after leaving a Taco Bell in Baltimore, Maryland. They report that she was then flown to Louisiana before being transferred to Texas.

Diaz Morales’s legal team asserts that she is a U.S. citizen and has provided her birth certificate and other documentation to support her claims. Victoria Slatton, Diaz Morales’s lawyer, has expressed concern over her client’s safety and criticized the agency for ignoring her claims. “It is an indisputable fact that she was born inside the United States,” Slatton stated. “We have multiple affidavits from people who were there at her birth.”

The local hospital in Laurel, Maryland, where Diaz Morales was born, confirmed it has records, although they cannot be released immediately. Slatton emphasized that Diaz Morales should never have been taken into custody in the first place.

In a recent development, a Maryland District Court judge ruled that Diaz Morales cannot be removed from the U.S. for now, stating that her legal status must remain unchanged during ongoing legal proceedings. Judge Brendan Hurson ordered that the agency refrain from any actions against her until further notice.

“I’m at a loss because this is so far beyond what I ever thought I would be fighting for,” Slatton said, reflecting the emotional weight of the situation.

After discovering her client was located in Texas via an ICE detainee locator, Slatton expressed frustration over a lack of communication. “When we attempted to connect in a confidential meeting, we were notified that she had been transferred,” she told CNN.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin asserted that DIAZ Morales is not a citizen and claimed she had previously identified as a Mexican citizen during a border encounter in Arizona earlier in 2023. McLaughlin also addressed allegations that ICE restricts detainee access to legal counsel, labeling such claims as false.

Legal briefings in Diaz Morales’s case are expected to continue in early January.