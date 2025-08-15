Texas Judge Orders Infowars Assets to Be Sold for Sandy Hook Damages

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge has ordered the assets of Infowars, the controversial media outlet founded by Alex Jones, to be turned over to a court-appointed receiver. This decision aims to help pay over $1.4 billion in damages awarded to families of victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The ruling comes from Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who mandated that the assets of Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, be sold to fulfill the legal judgments against Jones. Families of the victims claimed that Jones defamed them by labeling the shooting a hoax and asserting that they were actors in a broader conspiracy.

Jones has publicly criticized the court order, insisting he will continue to broadcast his show regardless of being locked out of his studio. He stated, “People want to hear this show. I will continue on with the network.”

The court’s ruling allows the receiver to take immediate possession of Infowars’ assets, including production equipment and intellectual property. Jones expressed confidence that Infowars would eventually be sold to an entity committed to keeping it operational.

The families of Sandy Hook victims successfully sued Jones and Free Speech Systems in lawsuits filed in Connecticut and Texas, alleging emotional distress and defamation. Previous attempts to auction Infowars’ assets faced legal challenges and concerns over transparency.

Judge Gamble’s order grants Free Speech Systems five days to comply after being served legally. It also allows the receiver to change locks and brings law enforcement into the process to assist in asset liquidation.

As the proceedings unfold, the exact timeline for the asset turnover remains uncertain. Gregory Milligan, the appointed receiver, has yet to respond to requests for further information on the liquidation plans.

Jones continues to appeal the judgments against him in hopes of overturning the decisions, maintaining that his rights to free speech are being violated.