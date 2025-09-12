Texas AG Ken Paxton Involved in New Cheating Scandal

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is in the spotlight once again, as he faces accusations of infidelity with a married Christian influencer, Tracy Duhon. This revelation comes less than two years after Paxton was scrutinized for a prior affair that almost ended his 38-year marriage.

Multiple sources confirm that Paxton, 62, and Duhon, 57, began their relationship after meeting at the Kentucky Derby in May 2024. The romance reportedly led to secret trips across the country and overseas, which helped to keep their affair hidden from their spouses.

Duhon, a mother of seven and author, recently finalized her divorce from her husband Troy Duhon. She is known for her public discussions on faith and overcoming adversity, which include personal tragedies involving her children. Insiders say Paxton has developed genuine feelings for her, despite the secrecy surrounding their relationship.

This latest scandal surfaced shortly after Texas State Senator Angela Paxton announced the end of her marriage via social media, citing ‘biblical grounds’ for the divorce. She stated, ‘In light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.’

Angela Paxton, who holds a seat in the Texas Senate, accused her husband of adultery in court filings. While the couple has been living separately, the emergence of Paxton’s affair with Duhon was described as the breaking point in their relationship.

Ken Paxton, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was previously impeached on various charges, including allegations of bribery and using his position for personal gain. Though he faced serious accusations, he was acquitted in the state Senate and returned to his role as attorney general.

In the wake of this new scandal, Paxton’s political future is at stake as he gears up for a potential run for the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, his rival, Senator John Cornyn, has seized the opportunity to criticize Paxton, suggesting that the affair may shift voter sentiment.

When approached for comments, Paxton deflected questions, focusing instead on what he labeled as attacks from the ‘deranged radical Left.’ Attempts to reach Duhon were met with silence, and Angela Paxton has not responded through a spokesperson.