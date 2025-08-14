Texas Launches Largest Film Production Hub Amid Major Collaborations

FORT WORTH, Texas — Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone” and “Landman,” has partnered with Hillwood, a real estate development company led by Ross Perot Jr., to establish Texas’ largest film and television production studio hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On Wednesday, SGS Studios, in collaboration with Paramount, announced plans to build a 450,000-square-foot facility within the AllianceTexas development, located near Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. This facility is set to support four large-scale productions at once, marking it as the largest active studio in Texas.

SGS Studios has already opened two buildings, SGS 1 and SGS 2, which feature sound stages, post-production suites, and green screen capabilities. Filming for the second season of Sheridan’s “Landman” commenced there in March.

With plans for several additional campuses, the project aims to anchor long-term growth in the film industry and establish Texas as a premier global location for content creation. “Texas offers something rare: the space to dream big and a community that believes storytelling matters,” Sheridan shared.

This development follows a recent vote by the Fort Worth City Council to nominate the site for state film incentives. Mayor Mattie Parker remarked, “The film industry presents an exciting opportunity to fuel our growth while keeping our economy bold and diverse.”

Hillwood Chairman Ross Perot Jr. expressed gratitude for the support from state leaders, emphasizing the collaboration’s potential to diversify the economy and create job opportunities, particularly for veterans.

The project also includes a partnership with Tarrant County College to provide job training in various aspects of film production. Over 150 students have already participated in these programs, and growth is expected to increase this number significantly.

Recently designated as a Media Production Development Zone by the City of Fort Worth, this project promises to attract productions relocating from other regions and promote job growth in North Texas.