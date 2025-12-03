Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the launch of ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ to enhance safety measures in major cities. Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez discussed the initiative on ‘Mornings with Maria‘ on December 1, 2025, amid increasing threat concerns.

The operation aims to provide heightened security across various urban areas in Texas as the holiday season approaches. Lt. Olivarez emphasized the importance of this proactive measure to ensure public safety during a time when gatherings and events increase.

Security teams will be deployed in key locations such as shopping centers, downtown areas, and holiday events where large crowds are expected. The heightened presence aims to deter criminal activity and reassure the public that safety is a top priority.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy their holidays without fear,” Olivarez stated. “Our officers will be visible and ready to address any potential threats.”

The heightened security measures come in response to various other cities across the nation implementing similar precautions amid rising concerns about public safety during the holidays. Texas officials are committed to protecting the community during this festive season.

‘Operation Safe Holidays’ will run through the duration of the holiday season, with continued assessments of security needs in urban areas. Texas DPS encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement during this time.