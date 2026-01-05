Texas Longhorns Add Tight End Michael Masunas from Transfer Portal

Austin, Texas — The Texas Longhorns have strengthened their tight end position by securing a commitment from Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas. The announcement came on Monday, January 5, 2026, and adds a veteran player to coach Jeff Banks’ roster.

Masunas, standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 259 pounds, has one season of eligibility remaining. The former high school standout from Hamilton in Chandler, Arizona, was a consensus three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He chose Michigan State over offers from schools such as Arizona and Florida State.

During his time with the Spartans, Masunas became notable for his receiving capabilities, finishing the 2025 season with 19 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus praised his performance, giving him favorable grades in both pass blocking and receiving.

In his four games as a starter in 2024, Masunas managed four catches for 37 yards before a shoulder injury cut his season short. He saw limited action on offense during other seasons but consistently contributed on special teams.

The Longhorns face a critical rebuilding phase at tight end following the departure of Jack Endries, who has declared for the NFL Draft after a productive season that included 33 catches and three touchdowns. Masunas is expected to take on a primary blocking role, especially in two-tight end formations.

Currently, the Texas tight end room will feature several young players, including sophomore Spencer Shannon and freshmen Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston. Masunas’ experience and ability to contribute in the passing game will be vital as Texas prepares for the 2026 season, where they also plan to seek another tight end from the transfer portal.

In addition to Masunas, the Longhorns have already welcomed four other transfers this offseason, signaling their commitment to enhancing the team and preparing for a competitive season ahead.