Texas Longhorns Aim for Victory Against San Jose State on Saturday

Austin, Texas – After a tough start to the season, the Texas Longhorns are eager to find their footing as they host the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CST. This game marks the team’s home opener and follows a disappointing loss to the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, leaving Texas with a 0-1 record.

The Longhorns are heavily favored, with a 35.5-point advantage over the Spartans, who also enter the game 0-1 after suffering a narrow defeat to Central Michigan by a score of 16-14 last week.

San Jose State faced challenges in their opener, falling behind early and managing to reclaim the lead before losing ground again. Their kicker, Dennis Lynch, missed two critical field goal attempts that could have turned the game in their favor, including one from 33 yards with just over a minute left.

In their only previous encounter, Texas dominated with a 56-0 victory over the Spartans in 2017 during the Tom Herman era. This weekend, the Longhorns expect to welcome dozens of prospects to the game, even as the visitor list may not be as robust due to early kickoff logistics.

The Longhorns’ coaching staff sees the importance of these game visits, which can provide valuable insights into potential recruits’ physical attributes, such as height and weight, aiding in their evaluation processes. These visits also allow recruits to experience the atmosphere of playing for Texas.

San Jose State, under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, is looking to bounce back and upset the favored Longhorns. Quarterback Walker Eget threw for 308 yards with two touchdowns despite the loss, and standout receiver Danny Scudero recorded nine receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown.

As both teams aim to secure their first win of the season, the excitement is palpable in Austin. Saturday promises to be a crucial matchup in the journey for the Longhorns, as they look to rebuild their confidence in front of their home crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.