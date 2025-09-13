Texas Longhorns Dominate San Jose State Before UTEP Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns showcased their strength with a convincing 38-7 victory over San Jose State in Week 2 of college football on September 9, 2025. Quarterback Arch Manning, following a tough opener against Ohio State, threw for 295 yards and one interception while also scoring on a 20-yard touchdown scramble in the third quarter.

As the Longhorns prepare for their next matchup against UTEP, Manning’s improved performance has generated optimism among fans. After struggling initially, he connected with a teammate for an impressive 83-yard touchdown pass, leading to a smoother offensive execution. Manning’s final stats against the Spartans included 19 completions on 30 attempts and four total touchdowns.

The game against UTEP will take place at DKR Memorial Stadium this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET. After falling to the defending national champions in their opener, UTEP enters this clash with a record of 1-1 following their recent win.

This week also marks a meeting of two notable quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class. While Manning was rated as the top player in his class by 247Sports and has remained with Texas, UTEP’s signal-caller has faced a different journey. Initially recruited by USC, the former blue-chip prospect transferred multiple times before establishing himself at UTEP where he has thrown five touchdown passes in two games.

Support for Manning’s receiving corps comes from his roommate, Livingston, who has emerged as a key target. With six catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, their connection will be pivotal in the upcoming game against UTEP.

As Texas seeks to build on their momentum, Manning’s growth over the next few weeks will be significant, especially with SEC play approaching next month.