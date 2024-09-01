Texas Longhorns Excel at 2024 Paris Olympics

In a remarkable showcase of talent and athletic prowess, the University of Texas at Austin has solidified its position as a leading athletic institution by having 37 Longhorn representatives at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This delegation included seven coaches and 30 athletes, who competed across 12 different sports and hailed from 16 countries.

A total of 14 Longhorns, encompassing both current students and alumni, proudly represented Team USA at the Games. These esteemed athletes participated in a variety of sports, including track and field, basketball, volleyball, golf, rowing, swimming, and diving.

Notably, half of the Longhorns present in Paris were engaged in swimming or diving events, underscoring the university’s strong reputation in these disciplines. Among them were Alison Gibson and Drew Kibler, both of whom returned for their second Olympic Games after competing in Tokyo. In this Olympics, Gibson participated in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event, while Kibler was part of the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team, which won a silver medal.

In an emotional moment, Hobson, another Longhorn swimmer, expressed his exhilaration, stating, ‘It’s amazing, swimming in front of this amazing crowd. It’s one of the coolest feelings ever.’ He, along with teammates Carson Foster and Luke Hobson, contributed to the relay team’s success.

Foster, a noteworthy competitor, showcased his Longhorn pride with a tattoo while representing the university. He brought home a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley. Meanwhile, rising sophomore Aaron Shackell made headlines by qualifying for the 400-meter freestyle event, driven by his father’s legacy as a former Olympian.

Among the women’s swimmers, Erin Gemmell stood out as the sole representative for Team USA. With a background familiar to the Olympics—her parents both having past Olympic ties—Gemmell competed alongside her idol, Katie Ledecky, in the 4×200 freestyle relay team which secured a silver medal.

David Johnston, a rising senior, faced health challenges and had to withdraw from the open-water event after testing positive for COVID-19 but still competed in the 1,500-meter freestyle.

Texas has a rich history of Olympians, with athletes like Ryan Crouser, who won his third consecutive gold medal in shot put—a historic achievement. Additionally, Kevin Durant proved his basketball prowess, competing in his fourth Olympics and earning his fourth gold medal.

Tara Davis-Woodhall qualified for her second Olympics in the long jump, while other Longhorns like Chiaka Ogbogu participated in volleyball, representing their teams with distinction.

Scottie Scheffler, competing in golf for the first time at the Olympics, claimed the gold medal in individual stroke play, highlighting Texas athletes’ versatility and excellence.

In rowing, Kate Knifton and Daisy Mazzio-Manson made their Olympic debuts, further illustrating the strength of Texas Rowing, which recently celebrated its third national championship title.

As the Texas Longhorn athletes continue to make their mark on the international stage, their accomplishments reinforce the university’s legacy of excellence in athletics.