Sports
Texas Longhorns Face Injury Concerns After UTEP Game
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football team is confronting another significant injury on offense. Running back CJ Baxter was injured just moments into the game against the UTEP Miners on Saturday. After receiving a carry on the first play, he walked off the field gingerly and headed to the locker room.
Baxter was able to leave the field under his own power, but the exact nature of his injury remains unknown. He had already missed all of last season due to a knee injury, heightening concerns among Texas fans.
The Longhorns were already missing key players, including running back Quintrevion Wisner and wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Emmett Mosley V. This leaves the team in a challenging position as they must rely on their depth to fill the gaps in the lineup.
So far this season, the Texas offense has struggled, raising questions about their capabilities moving forward. If Baxter and Wisner are out for an extended period, the team will depend on inexperienced backs such as Jerrick Gibson, Christian Clark, and James Simon.
In a previous game against San Jose State, Gibson had a tough moment when he fumbled late in the fourth quarter while Texas was leading. Baxter reflected on that incident, saying, “As a runner, that’s one of the worst things to do to fumble… When he came to the sideline, I told him to pick his head up. I said, look at the reason you fumbled and fix it, don’t let it happen again. Move on to the next play.”
Despite the fumble, Gibson ended the game with seven carries for 38 yards, showing potential as a young player. Last season, he had a standout performance against the Florida Gators, accumulating 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Baxter also expressed optimism about Clark, who had seven carries for 21 yards in the latest game but struggled with decision-making. “That’s a young runner thing,” Baxter noted. “He’s getting better each and every day; you can see it in practice. He’ll be great, I promise, he’ll be great.”
