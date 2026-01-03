Austin, Texas — The Texas Longhorns, ranked No. 1 earlier this season, face the Michigan Wolverines today in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The game is a significant moment for Texas, which expected more from this season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team have support, especially from his wife, Loreal. She is known for her bold fashion choices and wore a burnt-orange outfit to the game. She shared her preparations on Instagram, showcasing her enthusiasm for the Longhorns. Loreal, a stylist from Tallahassee, Florida, has been a visible presence at the games.

As the game unfolds, both teams are tied at 17-17 with under eight minutes left in the second quarter. The Longhorns’ star quarterback, Arch Manning, is in his first season as a starter. Despite overcoming challenges, Manning has thrown for over 2,900 yards and 24 touchdowns.

If the Longhorns secure a victory today, Manning will finish the season with a 12-3 record. Earlier rumors suggested he might enter the NFL draft, but these have been dismissed, ensuring he will return to Texas for another season.

On the Wolverines’ side, their recent history has been tumultuous. Former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired following off-field controversies. Michigan struggled without a coach but recently hired Kyle Whittingham to restore stability.

Whittingham, known for his success at Utah, is viewed as a good fit for the Wolverines at this time. As game day unfolds, fans are eager to see which team advances their season with a bowl victory.