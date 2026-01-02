Texas Longhorns Face Missouri Tigers in SEC Opener

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The No. 2 Texas Longhorns, sporting a perfect 15-0 record, will try to extend their winning streak when they visit the Missouri Tigers (12-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Texas aims to maintain momentum following an impressive victory over Southeastern Louisiana, where they won 120-38.

The Longhorns, coached by Vic Schaefer, have demonstrated a commanding presence in the early season with victories against ranked teams such as UCLA and South Carolina. They have scored over 100 points in six games already this season, showcasing their potent offense.

On the other hand, Missouri is looking for a significant win as they start their conference play under first-year coach Kellie Harper, who recently transitioned from Tennessee’s Lady Vols. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak, with their latest victory coming in an overtime thriller against Kansas City.

In the earlier matchup this season, Missouri has shown promising starts, hitting four of five three-point attempts. They will need to maintain this early shooting success against Texas, who has a balanced scoring attack that includes standout performances from players like Grace Slaughter and Madison Booker.

The stakes are high for both teams as they match up in what promises to be an exciting contest. The Longhorns are heavily favored by 34.5 points, with an over/under of 148.5 points set for the game.