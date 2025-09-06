Texas Longhorns Face Spartans After Tough Opener Against Ohio State

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (0-1) are set to host the San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 6, 2025, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing season opener.

Last week, Texas faced the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, suffering a narrow 14-7 loss. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged the team’s struggles in the offensive game, particularly with Arch Manning‘s performance, as he completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards and recorded one turnover.

Heading into this matchup, the Longhorns have a chance to address their offensive inconsistencies against a Spartans team coming off a 16-14 defeat to Central Michigan. San Jose State head coach Ken Niumatalolo is looking to make his mark after a solid first season but will need to rebuild with many of last year’s standout players leaving.

The Spartans rushed for 236 yards but couldn’t capitalize on Texas’ weaknesses from last week. With a young roster, they will aim to find their identity quickly, similar to Texas, who needs to shore up issues from their opener.

This game kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on ABC and stream it on the ESPN App. The betting spread stands at Texas -36.5 against San Jose State with an over/under of 52.5.

As the Longhorns look to reclaim their confidence, they know the importance of this home game not just for their season but to establish momentum moving forward.