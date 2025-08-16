Texas Longhorns Face Tough Road Ahead in 2025 Season

AUSTIN, Texas — With the 2025 college football season on the horizon, the Texas Longhorns find themselves under scrutiny as they navigate a challenging schedule. Coach Steve Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to back-to-back playoff appearances, but this year’s questions center on whether the team can maintain that success amid roster changes and a young starting quarterback.

The Longhorns’ season kicks off with a daunting matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the defending national champions. It will mark the first road start for redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, who has faced limited action with just 90 career pass attempts. His first test in a high-pressure environment like Ohio Stadium, known for its raucous fans and history of success, poses a significant challenge.

Texas’s schedule intensifies with another tough road game later in the year against the Georgia Bulldogs, a team they faced twice last season, including in the SEC Championship. Despite their own uncertainties, the Bulldogs have a solid roster and coaching stability that will test Texas’s resolve.

In addition to Ohio State and Georgia, the Longhorns will face other formidable opponents, including Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. They will need to establish consistency both offensively and defensively to navigate these challenges successfully.

The Longhorns’ offense last season struggled in crucial moments, ranking 101st in red zone scoring percentage. With an inexperienced receiving corps and a new offensive line, Manning’s ability to transfer potential into performance will be closely monitored. Coach Sarkisian has previously promoted Manning’s dual-threat ability, but without adequate support, success may remain elusive.

Defensively, concerns linger as well. Although Texas’s defense was a strong point last season, it has faced losses, particularly in the secondary and at defensive tackle, where depth has been an issue. As the team prepares for its demanding schedule, the effectiveness of the defense will be critical.

As the Longhorns prepare for the upcoming season, their path is fraught with challenges—an inexperienced quarterback, critical games on the road, and opponent defenses capable of disrupting their strategies. Only time will reveal if the hype surrounding Texas can translate into wins on the field.