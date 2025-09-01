Sports
Texas Longhorns Fall to Ohio State in Week 1 Showdown
Columbus, Ohio – The Texas Longhorns faced a tough challenge in their season opener, falling 14-7 to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Horseshoe on Saturday. This highly anticipated matchup not only marked the debut of quarterback Arch Manning but also highlighted the struggles of the Longhorns against a formidable opponent.
Manning, who was expected to shine in his first game as a starter, struggled with decision-making and accuracy. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards but managed only one touchdown and one interception. Many pundits noted that this performance, while disappointing, may simply reflect first-game jitters.
Despite the loss, the Longhorns’ offensive line provided Manning with ample time, allowing them to outgain the Buckeyes with 336 total yards compared to Ohio State’s 215. However, the Longhorns could not finish drives, leading to missed opportunities and a disappointing start to the season.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, and we just didn’t execute when it mattered,” Manning said post-game. His frustration was apparent, as he failed to connect on crucial passes that could have shifted the momentum in favor of Texas.
Ohio State’s defense, led by coordinator Matt Patricia, performed admirably, effectively shutting down the Longhorns’ offense. They limited Texas to just one touchdown, proving their mettle against what was thought to be a high-powered attack.
Manning’s issues were not an isolated case, as many young quarterbacks face growing pains early in the season. Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian expressed confidence in Manning’s ability to improve, stating, “He has the talent, and we’ll work on the areas where he struggled today.”
Texas has a chance to regroup in the coming weeks as they prepare for home games against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston. With talent still abundant on their roster, there is hope that Manning’s performance will improve as he gains more experience.
