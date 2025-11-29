Sports
Texas Longhorns Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Ruled Out Against Texas A&M
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies due to a hand injury.
Originally listed as a game-time decision, Hill walked into the stadium wearing a brace on his left hand. However, during pregame warmups, he was seen in street clothes, confirming he would not play.
Hill, the team’s leading tackler, has recorded 69 tackles this season. He missed last week’s game against Arkansas after suffering the injury on Nov. 15 against Georgia. His absence significantly affected Texas, which struggled against the Razorbacks’ offense.
In his absence, Texas allowed 188 rushing yards, the most in three seasons. Head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed optimism earlier this week about Hill’s return, citing his importance to the defensive strategy.
With Hill sidelined, the Longhorns will rely on other players to step up, especially with sophomore linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith suspended for the first half after a targeting call in the last game.
For Texas A&M, running back Le’Veon Moss and linebacker Scooby Williams are also out for this matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
