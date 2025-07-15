Texas Longhorns Secure Commitment from Elite Defensive Tackle James Johnson

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns made a significant move in their 2026 recruiting efforts on Tuesday by securing a commitment from five-star defensive tackle James Johnson, who previously pledged to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound player from Fort Myers, Florida, announced his decision during an interview with Hayes Fawcett. He had been committed to Georgia since June 28, but the Longhorns continued to pursue him vigorously.

“It’s a great program so everything really stood out,” Johnson said. “I just liked how they run their defense. I could fit into it well, that’s what I really liked. But what really stood out is Coach Baker. He’s a real genuine guy, he really wants to recruit you and wants to coach you.”

This commitment enhances Texas’ defensive line class, which now consists of three players ranked in the top 100 nationally. Johnson’s addition indicates the Longhorns’ determination to build a formidable defensive front.

Rated as the top defensive tackle in the 2026 class, Johnson’s skills have been praised by analysts. “He possesses very good quickness off the ball and has a powerful presence,” said football analyst Daniel Seahorn. “Johnson can disrupt plays and shows relentless pursuit of the ball carrier.”

Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker‘s reputation as an elite recruiter has been bolstered by landing Johnson. The Longhorns are now ranked sixth overall in the 247Sports team rankings and are on the cusp of breaking into the top five again.

Johnson’s commitment comes on the heels of another significant recruitment success for Texas, which recently landed five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The Longhorns previously faced tough competition but now seem to be gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.

This story will be updated with more details on Johnson’s recruitment and Texas football’s progress in the 2026 recruiting class.