Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season

AUSTIN, Texas – In a thrilling matchup on Friday night, Arch Manning led No. 16 Texas to a 27-17 victory over No. 3 Texas A&M, shattering the Aggies’ hopes for an undefeated season.

The game took place on November 28, 2025, at the Texas Memorial Stadium, where the atmosphere was electric with anticipation. Manning, the Texas quarterback, threw a touchdown pass and scored another late in the game. His touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo in the third quarter gave Texas a crucial lead, changing the momentum of the contest.

Reflecting on the importance of the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian declared, “We are absolutely a playoff team and worthy of an opportunity to play for a national championship.” He emphasized that their early-season losses should not penalize them for the strength of their schedule.

The Aggies, who entered the game with a strong 11-0 record and a chance to clinch their first SEC championship, fell short as their offense struggled in the second half. “Hurts a lot,” stated Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York. “But you got to regroup and get ready for the playoffs.”

Manning’s performance included completing nine of his last 12 passes for 151 yards, alongside a significant 53-yard rushing touchdown that sealed the game with only minutes remaining. This performance not only highlights Manning’s abilities but also kept Texas in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed faced challenges, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter that changed the game’s tempo against Texas. Reed, who had previously rallied the Aggies in a recent game, struggled against Texas’ defense, which came alive in the second half.

As the season approaches its climax, the Longhorns await their bowl game destination, hoping that the victory has put them on the shortlist for playoff consideration. Meanwhile, Texas A&M will look forward to the final College Football Playoff rankings set for December 7.