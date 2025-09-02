Business
Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot
Austin, Texas – The Texas Lottery announced on August 31, 2025, that a staggering 99,844 winning Powerball tickets were sold during the August 25 drawing, including a Match 5 Million quick pick ticket worth $1 million in Houston.
The Powerball drawing revealed winning numbers of 16, 19, 34, 37, and 64, with the Powerball being 22 and a Power Play multiplier of 3. The next Powerball draw is set for Wednesday, September 1, 2025, at 10:12 p.m.
In Lotto Texas, winning numbers were 01, 14, 20, 37, 40, and 45. The Pick 3 and Pick 4 games also saw various winning combinations across multiple draws on the same day, generating excitement among players statewide.
The All or Nothing game reported different winning numbers as well: morning 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23; day 02, 07, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24; evening 01, 03, 08, 09, 10, 11, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24; and night 01, 03, 06, 07, 08, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20.
The success of the recent drawing highlights the ongoing popularity of Texas lottery games. Over one-third of Powerball ticket buyers opted for the Power Play option, which allows players to multiply winnings on non-jackpot prizes.
Additionally, the Texas Two-Step game saw consecutive jackpots, with a winning ticket purchased on August 21 in Beaumont and another sold on August 28 at a Tom Thumb in Arlington.
Looking ahead, the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion for the September 1 drawing, as no one won the grand prize on August 30. This increases the anticipation for the next drawing, as players dream of taking home a life-changing prize.
Recent Posts
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot
- Harry Styles Acts Like Prince at Paris Wedding
- Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data
- Max Johnson Overcomes Injury, Competes for UNC Quarterback Spot
- Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
- Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open
- Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks Clash for Playoff Spot
- Mariners Aim for Playoff Spot as Roster Expansion Approaches
- South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener
- Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
- Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump