Texas and Michigan Face Off in Citrus Bowl Showdown on New Year’s Eve

Orlando, Florida — The Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines are set to clash in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, December 31, at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium. Both teams enter the game hoping to clinch their 10th win of the season, making this matchup significant for both programs.

This Citrus Bowl showdown marks the third meeting between these two historic teams, with Texas currently leading the series 2-0. Michigan is looking for its first-ever victory against the Longhorns, and they’ll be doing so under interim head coach Biff Poggi following a turbulent coaching transition. Former Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was fired earlier this month amid serious allegations, leaving Michigan in a precarious situation as they head into this bowl game.

Under the guidance of Poggi, Michigan aims to regain its footing against Texas, which recently ended its regular season with a rivalry win. Despite several key opt-outs from both teams, starting quarterbacks Arch Manning of Texas and Bryce Underwood of Michigan are expected to play, setting the stage for an exciting quarterback matchup.

Defensively, Michigan will be hampered by the absence of its top sack leaders, while Texas navigates its own significant defensive opt-outs. New Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will focus on evaluating the depth of the Texas defensive lineup, which has been shaken by transfers and departures.

On the offensive front, Bryce Underwood has faced a challenging freshman season but has shown flashes of brilliance. The Wolverines hope to establish a strong ground game, which historically lays the foundation for their offensive strategy. Conversely, Texas’ offense will look to exploit any advantages in Michigan’s weakened defense.

The game promises a captivating dynamic as both teams face numerous changes ahead of this high-stakes clash, with Texas favored by 7.5 points. Perhaps the biggest impact is the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over Michigan following their recent coaching shake-up.

As kickoff approaches, both teams look to leave behind the distractions of the past month and capture a strong finish to their seasons.