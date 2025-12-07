News
Texas Mogul Tom Hicks Dies at 79, Leaving Sports Legacy
DALLAS, Texas — Tom Hicks, a prominent Texas businessman and philanthropist known for owning major sports franchises, died Saturday at age 79. Spokesperson Lisa LeMaster confirmed he passed peacefully in Dallas, surrounded by his family.
Hicks owned the NHL‘s Dallas Stars from 1995 to 2011, culminating in a Stanley Cup victory in 1999. He also acquired the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball from 1998 to 2010, guiding them to three American League West Division titles and a World Series appearance in 2010.
In addition to his U.S. sports endeavors, Hicks co-owned Liverpool Football Club in the English Premier League from 2007 to 2010. His time at Liverpool ended amid financial difficulties and discontent from fans. He later expressed regret over his communication with supporters.
Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, praised Hicks as more than just a business partner. “Being shoulder to shoulder with him was always about more than ballparks and stadiums,” Jones stated. “It was about personal respect, trust and friendship. My heart goes out to his family.”
Hicks co-founded Hicks & Haas in 1984 and significantly influenced private equity investing strategies. Fellow businessman Ross Perot Jr. noted Hicks’ commitment to both sports and business throughout his career.
He is survived by his wife, Cinda Cree Hicks, and six children: Thomas Ollis Hicks Jr., Mack Hardin Hicks, John Alexander Hicks, Robert Bradley Hicks, William Cree Hicks, and Catherine Forgrave Hicks. In a statement, his children expressed their sorrow, emphasizing their father’s role as a loving dad and guiding force in their lives.
