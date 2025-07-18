Texas Music Icons Unite for Flood Relief Concert

KERRVILLE, Texas — Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen announced a fundraiser concert to benefit victims of the recent Hill Country floods. The concert, titled “Applause for the Cause,” will be held on August 28 at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.

Keen, a Kerrville resident, will headline the event, joined by several country and Americana artists including Tyler Childers, Miranda Lambert, and Aaron Watson. “This is a star-studded lineup with music starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting far into the night,” Keen said in a statement.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, July 18, at noon, priced at $200 for reserved seats and $99 for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which is raising funds for flood relief following the deadly storms on July 4.

<pBuc-ee's founder Beaver Aplin expressed support for the event, stating, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the relief efforts of so many for our beloved Hill Country. The tragedies are beyond belief." Keen has been vocal about the need to assist flood victims, having already participated in other fundraising efforts.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd, with the venue accommodating up to 5,600 attendees. Organizers have also arranged options for fans unable to attend in person to watch the event online.

According to Keen, “We must help everyone as much as we can, for as long as we can.” The devastation caused by the floods has deeply affected the community, with more than 120 reported deaths and many people still missing.