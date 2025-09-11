Texas Officer Saves Choking Toddler with Quick Action

LINDALE, Texas — A police officer in Texas is being praised for his rapid response in saving a 2-year-old who was choking.

The emergency unfolded on a Sunday evening when Adelaide Walker, known as Addy, began to choke after swallowing a small plastic toy. Addy’s mother, Daisy Walker, initially did not realize her daughter was in distress.

“I thought maybe it was a tiny bead or something; I never thought it was the toy she takes to bed or the one she asks for in the morning,” Daisy said.

After trying the Heimlich maneuver without success, the Walker family decided to rush Addy to urgent care but found it closed. Faced with a dire situation, they called 911 at 6:16 p.m.

Sgt. Michael Lazarine was dispatched and responded quickly, arriving just 23 seconds after the call. Upon arrival, he assessed the situation, realizing the standard Heimlich maneuver wouldn’t work for a child as small as Addy.

“When I pull in, all I know is there’s a person choking. I realized pretty quickly I had a different situation on my hands,” Lazarine explained.

Fortunately, just a few months prior, Lazarine’s department had trained with a CPR specialist focusing on child emergencies, preparing him for this exact scenario.

The prompt response of the dispatcher, Kimberly Smith, also received recognition for ensuring the proper help arrived swiftly.

“Without him, I’m certain she wouldn’t be here today,” Daisy Walker said, expressing gratitude to the officer and everyone involved in the rescue.