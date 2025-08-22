Texas Opens Season as Underdog Against Ohio State in High-Stakes Clash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Texas Longhorns enter their season opener on August 30 as the nation’s top-ranked team, yet they find themselves as underdogs against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are favored by 2½ points in what promises to be an electrifying matchup at Ohio Stadium.

The betting lines suggest a toss-up; often, home teams receive a three-point advantage. Analysts interpret this as an indication that Texas could have been favored at a neutral site. This matchup is noteworthy as it marks a rare occasion when a top-ranked team heads into their season opener expected to lose.

This game showcases two quarterbacks, both relatively inexperienced, and could hinge on their performances. Texas’ Arch Manning, whose family legacy looms large, steps into the spotlight with confidence. Having played 12 games over two seasons, Manning now carries the weight of expectation as the starting quarterback.

In a competitive environment, Manning expressed his eagerness to take the field, stating, “Once I’m out there, it’s time to roll.” His leadership is a critical factor for the Longhorns as they transition away from former quarterback Quinn Ewers.

On the opposing sideline, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin has the challenge of replacing star quarterback Will Howard. Having transferred from Alabama, Sayin is characterized by coach Ryan Day as “smart” and “poised.” His performance will be scrutinized as he faces the talented Texas defense.

The matchup is particularly significant as both teams experienced substantial player losses from the previous season. Texas saw key departures, including first-round NFL draft picks, while Ohio State lost several standout players. With this in mind, both team’s defenses are expected to play critical roles.

Equally important is the coaching dynamic. Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is looking to solidify his program’s reputation after prior playoff appearances, while Day seeks to maintain Ohio State’s dominance in the Big Ten.

The atmosphere at Ohio Stadium is anticipated to be electric, with fans eager for this high-profile clash to kick off the college football season. As the teams prepare for the noon ET kickoff, the intrigue surrounding Manning and Sayin’s performance will undoubtedly captivate college football fans nationwide.

With both teams looking to establish momentum early in the season, this matchup is not to be missed.