Texas and Penn State Lead 2025 AP Preseason All-America Team Selections

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas and Penn State topped the 2025 AP Preseason All-America Team, each securing three selections as they prepare for an exciting college football season. The Longhorns boast an impressive defensive lineup, featuring edge rusher Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and safety Michael Taaffe. Conversely, Penn State highlights star running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, and defensive lineman Zane Durant among its selections.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) led all leagues with 12 players on the first team, while the Big Ten contributed seven players. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) saw four of its athletes earn spots, and the Big 12 had two representatives.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik stood out as the overwhelming choice among media members for the position after an outstanding 2024 season, during which he passed for 3,639 yards and 39 touchdowns. Returning first-team selections from previous years include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Florida center Jake Slaughter.

The AP Preseason All-America team is drawn from the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. The official All-America team will be published in December, commemorating the 100th anniversary of its initial release back in 1925.

This year marks a significant milestone for the Texas Longhorns, who secured the No. 1 spot in the preseason AP Top 25, narrowly outpacing Penn State by just five points. Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia complete the top five rankings.

As preparations ramp up for the first week of college football, matchups to watch include No. 1 Texas facing No. 3 Ohio State in a highly anticipated game that promises to set the tone for both programs. The excitement builds as the 2025 season promises thrilling competition.