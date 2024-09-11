Texas Player Wins $800 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

One individual from Sugarland, Texas, has become $800 million richer after winning the latest Mega Millions jackpot. This momentous occasion occurred during the drawing held on September 10, 2024, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA convenience store and gas station located in Sugarland. The fortunate player opted for a Quick Pick ticket, allowing the computer to select the winning numbers on their behalf.

The numbers drawn for the jackpot were 1, 2, 16, 24, and 66, with the Mega Ball being 6. Following their triumph, the Texas Lottery announced that the winner has the option to claim a lump sum of approximately $404.2 million before taxes.

The winner will have a 180-day window from the draw date to claim their prize. Additionally, the retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $1 million bonus, as stated in the Texas Lottery’s news release.

This recent victory marks only the third Mega Millions jackpot win of the year 2024, with previous wins of $1.128 billion in March and $552 million in June. Notably, this jackpot has been recorded as the largest lottery jackpot prize ever won in Texas.

Ryan Mindell, the executive director of the Texas Lottery, expressed excitement over this significant win, stating, “We are beyond thrilled to celebrate Texas’ largest-ever jackpot winner and can’t wait to meet and congratulate them in person.” He further advised the winner to sign the ticket, secure it in a safe location, and consult financial and legal advisors before claiming their prize in Austin.

Alongside the jackpot, four additional tickets matched the five white numbers drawn, each earning the second-tier prize of $1 million. These tickets were purchased in California, Florida, New York, and Washington.

A total of 47 players also matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, with ten of those opting to pay an extra dollar for the Megaplier, resulting in $40,000 winnings for those players. The remaining 37 will receive $10,000 each.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday, September 13, with the jackpot returning to its starting value of $20 million. Interestingly, seven Mega Millions jackpots have previously been won on Friday the 13th, including a significant win on January 13, 2023.