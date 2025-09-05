Politics
Texas Primary Challenge Heats Up Between Cornyn and Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Senator John Cornyn faces a tough primary challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton, as the two Republicans prepare for a crucial election in March. This battle is seen as a significant test of character in Texas politics.
“This is a test of character, and whether character still matters,” said Cornyn. He emphasized the importance of trust and effectiveness in serving Texas, asserting that he has proven himself over the years. Cornyn will need to defeat Paxton to secure a chance at a fifth term.
Recent polls indicate a tightening race, with a Texas Southern University and YouGov survey showing Paxton leading Cornyn by five percentage points at 44% to 39%. Seventeen percent of voters remain undecided. Cornyn commented on the support Paxton receives, attributing it to a perception of him as a “MAGA warrior” favored by former President Donald Trump.
“I have worked with him closely for a number of years now. I know what he really cares about is his agenda and what he got elected on,” Cornyn added, noting that his support of Trump could sway voter opinions.
The two candidates have exchanged barbs on social media. Last week, Paxton referred to Cornyn as someone who is not genuinely aligned with MAGA principles, while Cornyn shot back regarding Paxton’s legal troubles and suggested he lacks credibility.
In a separate development, Texas state Rep. James Talarico is expected to enter the Democratic primary against Cornyn. Talarico, known for his viral opposition to a Republican bill requiring schools to display the Ten Commandments, aims to capitalize on the potential weaknesses of the GOP incumbent.
The Democratic primary currently includes former U.S. Representatives Colin Allred and Beto O’Rourke, who is considering another run after his notable 2018 Senate campaign. Party officials view the upcoming election as a critical opportunity, given the state’s historical Republican dominance.
