ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have confirmed that they have not traded right fielder Adolis García to the New York Mets, contrary to earlier reports, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The confirmation comes just hours before the 5 p.m. CT trade deadline on Thursday. García, 32, has had a mixed season so far, posting a batting average of .227 with 15 home runs while in the second year of a two-year, $14 million deal with the Rangers.

As the Rangers are currently tied with the Seattle Mariners for second place in the American League West, they are expected to pursue bullpen help to strengthen their roster. García’s performance has raised questions, but his defensive skills have stood out, with 14 defensive runs saved.

The Mets have been actively reshaping their team this trade season, having already acquired players like St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. Despite the buzz surrounding potential trades, the Rangers are still committed to their current lineup.

Shawn, a sports reporter for the Dallas Morning News, noted that while García has not met offensive expectations, teams are still intrigued by his potential to bounce back at the plate. As the trade deadline looms, the Rangers must evaluate their options moving forward.