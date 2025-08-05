Texas Rangers Face Challenges Ahead of Trade Deadline

ANAHEIM, Calif. – With less than 48 hours to the trade deadline, the Texas Rangers have made acquiring relief pitchers a clear priority. ESPN’s Buster Olney described their approach this week as aggressive.

The Rangers have been in discussions with the rebuilding Colorado Rockies about acquiring relievers Jake Bird, Victor Vodnik, and Tyler Kinley. Bird, who has struggled recently, may represent the most interest for the Rangers due to his cost-effective contract, providing team control for three additional years.

Bird, 29, had a strong 1.41 ERA earlier this season but has allowed 14 earned runs in just 6 1/3 innings since July 1. “His recent struggles may actually play in our favor during trade talks,” commented one industry evaluator.

Vodnik, a 25-year-old reliever, showcases high-velocity with an average fastball of 98.4 mph; however, he struggles with control, averaging over five walks per nine innings. Kinley, 34, has reestablished himself recently, posting a 2.50 ERA over his last 18 innings, presenting an option that could be easier to acquire.

While focusing on the bullpen, the Rangers also have not ruled out acquiring a bat, although doing so might entail surpassing the $241 million luxury tax threshold. Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez, who has an OPS of .898 this season, may be an intriguing option.

The Rangers seek to bolster their roster ahead of the deadline after a challenging road trip. With playoff hopes still alive, the organization hopes that targeted trades can revitalize the team’s performance.