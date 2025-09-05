Texas Rangers Face Critical Series Against Astros Starting Tonight

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are set to begin one of their most critical series of the season against the Houston Astros on Friday at Globe Life Field, as part of a special broadcast by CBS Texas.

The Rangers (72-69) are fighting to stay in playoff contention as they host the division-leading Astros (77-64), who are coming off a series against the New York Yankees.

Houston has maintained a 3.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and a five-game lead over the Rangers. A three-game sweep by Texas would tighten the AL West race and possibly boost them into the final wild card position, currently held by Seattle. Conversely, a sweep of the Rangers could leave them with a long, ambiguous week ahead in their playoff pursuit.

In preparation for the series, the Rangers activated pitcher Cole Winn from the 15-day injured list, while Danny Coulombe was placed on the IL.

The series starts at 7:05 p.m. CT, with the game available to watch on CW33 and listen to on 105.3 The Fan for the Rangers audience. The Astros can be followed on KBME 790 AM.

Rangers’ starting pitcher Kelly is expected to carry momentum from his last appearance against the Athletics, where he recorded three earned runs in 6.1 innings of work. Kelly’s current season record stands at 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA over six appearances since joining the Rangers.

On the Astros’ side, injury troubles continue as Spencer Arrighetti is sidelined with right elbow inflammation. Houston also recently welcomed back Luis Garcia from injury but he will not pitch in the series opener.

The Rangers have seen mixed outcomes with injuries of their own, with key players like Nathan Eovaldi and Evan Carter expected to miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Marcus Semien has sustained a fracture and will also be out for an extended period.

As both teams prepare for this pivotal series, the stakes remain high for the Rangers. Winning at least two of three games against the Astros could significantly improve their chances in the playoff race.