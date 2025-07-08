Texas Rangers Face Los Angeles Angels in Key AL West Matchup

ANAHEIM, California — The Texas Rangers (44-46) will play the Los Angeles Angels (43-46) on Monday in a crucial American League West series at Angel Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.

The Rangers and the Angels have met three times this season, with Texas leading the series 3-0. Texas recently struggled in a road trip that saw them lose two of three games against the San Diego Padres over the weekend.

“We need to find our rhythm again after that road series,” said Rangers manager.

On the other hand, the Angels are returning home after a disappointing 2-4 road trip that included three losses in a row against the Toronto Blue Jays. In those three games, each loss was by just one run.

Starting for the Rangers is right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom, who has an impressive record of 9-2 and a 2.13 ERA. DeGrom’s control has been remarkable, marked by a low WHIP of 0.89 and 100 strikeouts over 101.1 innings this season.

The Angels will counter with left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who has a record of 3-6 and a 2.81 ERA, along with 106 strikeouts this season. Both pitchers boast strong seasons, adding intrigue to this matchup.

Before this recent stretch, the Rangers had played reasonably well on the road, but they are now 18-27 in away games this season. Despite this, their pitching has been a strong point, leading with the lowest ERA in the league at 3.23.

The Angels have not fared well overall, with a 4.31 runs per game average and a batting average placing them in the bottom tier of the league. Additionally, they have suffered from inconsistency, evident in their mere .296 on-base percentage this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rangers are favored at -136 on the money line against the Angels, who are at +114. A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the game. Analysts suggest betting on the Rangers to cover the spread.

As the game approaches, the weather in Anaheim is expected to be warm with an outward breeze, suggesting the potential for runs from both teams.

While the Rangers look to extend their success against the Angels, who have lost four consecutive season openers, DeGrom’s performance will be a key focus in determining the outcome of the game.