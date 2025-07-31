Texas Rangers Trade Codi Heuer to Tigers Before Deadline

DETROIT — The Texas Rangers made a minor trade with the Detroit Tigers as the MLB trade deadline approaches. On Thursday afternoon, the Rangers traded relief pitcher Codi Heuer to the Tigers for cash considerations.

The deal comes as the Rangers, who have been on a winning streak, look to free up financial resources. Heuer has primarily pitched in the minor leagues this season, posting a 3.43 ERA in 35 appearances. He is expected to join the Triple-A team in Toledo.

The Rangers have been one of the best teams in baseball since the All-Star break and are currently in the playoff hunt. With tight financial constraints, they are aiming to shed salary while seeking to strengthen their bullpen. This move could signal the start of more roster changes as they prepare for the stretch run.

For the Tigers, adding Heuer provides depth to their bullpen. They have recently acquired multiple veteran relievers, including Kyle Finnegan and José Urquidy, to address roster needs. Heuer will not join the major league squad immediately, as he is on the 40-man roster but has been assigned to Triple-A.

The Tigers also designated veteran left-hander Dietrich Enns for assignment as part of their roster adjustments.

This trade is seen as a strategic financial decision for the Rangers while the Tigers explore options to boost their bullpen ahead of the final stretch of the season.