Texas Receiver Parker Livingstone Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced Saturday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Longhorns.

The redshirt sophomore, who averaged 17.8 yards per reception this season, made the decision to leave despite being a close friend and roommate of quarterback Arch Manning. Livingstone caught 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns during his time at Texas.

Livingstone expressed his desire for more playing opportunities as the reason for his departure, stating that the decision was not influenced by NIL money. He emphasized that some aspects of the college football landscape feel beyond his control.

In a heartfelt message to fans and coaches, Livingstone thanked head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson for their support and guidance. “He is a fantastic coach and even better man,” Livingstone said about Jackson.

The Lucas, Texas native reflected on his journey, recognizing the importance of the Longhorns to younger fans. “I hope I have shown them how far hard work and self-belief can take them,” he said.

Livingstone is the third receiver to enter the transfer portal from Texas this offseason, following DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler. Reports indicate that Texas is pursuing Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, which may have influenced Livingstone’s choice to leave.

The announcement comes as college football continues to evolve, reshaping the experiences and decisions of student-athletes. With three years of eligibility remaining, Livingstone must identify a new team quickly, as the transfer portal closes in two weeks.