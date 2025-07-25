Politics
Texas Rep. Capriglione Announces Retirement Ahead of 2026 Elections
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, a Republican from Southlake, announced his retirement from the Texas House on Tuesday, marking a significant change in the landscape ahead of the 2026 elections. Capriglione, who had previously expressed intentions to seek re-election, reversed that decision through a social media statement.
In his announcement, Capriglione confirmed he will serve out the remainder of his seventh term but did not specify his future plans. ‘When I first ran, I had a clear purpose: go down to Austin, work hard, and fight for the principles and values that make Texas strong,’ he said. ‘And while I’ve given this work everything I have, I also feel in my heart that I’ve accomplished what I set out to do. It’s time for a new chapter.’
Capriglione has been influential in technology legislation as chair of the Delivery of Government Efficiency Committee and has focused on tech-oriented initiatives throughout his tenure. He authored the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act in 2023 and played a role in establishing Texas Cyber Command, a key priority for Governor Greg Abbott.
In response to Capriglione’s pending vacancy, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani announced his candidacy to succeed him. Mizani, who recently declared his intention to run for the state Senate District 9 seat, previously lost a primary to Capriglione in 2018.
Capriglione’s retirement is the latest in a series of moves among Texas lawmakers seeking new positions. Other recent announcements include Rep. Tony Tinderholt, who is pursuing a Tarrant County Commissioner seat after resigning from the state Senate, and Sen. Kevin Eltife, who will not seek re-election.
The Texas Tribune Festival will take place in downtown Austin on Nov. 13-15, featuring notable speakers including comedian John Mulaney and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.
