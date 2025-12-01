Sports
Texas Rises to No. 2 After Major Thanksgiving Tournament Wins
NEW YORK (AP) — Texas jumped to No. 2 in the women’s AP Top 25 rankings on Monday following impressive victories over top-ranked opponents during a Thanksgiving tournament in Las Vegas.
The Longhorns defeated then-No. 2 South Carolina 66-64 and then topped then-No. 3 UCLA 76-65. This marks the first time in 25 years that any team has beaten two top-3 teams in such a short timespan.
Texas earned 10 first-place votes from a 32-member national media panel, while UConn, who maintained the top spot, received the remaining 22 votes after routing their opponent 104-39 to kick off Big East play.
South Carolina slipped to third in the rankings, with UCLA following in fourth place. LSU remained in fifth, and the Tigers are setting records of their own, having scored over 100 points in each of their first eight games. This achievement breaks the previous mark of six consecutive games scoring over 100, which was held by the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech team, famously featuring current LSU coach Kim Mulkey.
The top 10 is rounded out by Michigan, Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma, and Iowa State. Iowa State’s star player had a standout game with a school-record 47 points against Indiana on Sunday.
Ohio State made its debut in this year’s poll at No. 23 after an 83-81 nail-biter over West Virginia last week, quickly followed by a historic 98-point win against Niagara, marking the most points scored in the program’s history.
The Big Ten Conference now matches the Southeastern Conference in having eight teams ranked in the Top 25 after Ohio State’s entry. The Big 12 has five teams in the rankings, while the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Big East has one.
This week features several exciting matchups in the ACC-SEC challenge, including a game where No. 22 Louisville will host No. 3 South Carolina, No. 11 North Carolina visiting No. 2 Texas, and No. 13 Ole Miss facing No. 18 Notre Dame.
Recent Posts
- Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Injured in Game Against Penguins
- WWE Raw Set for Exciting Matches in Glendale Tonight
- Jordon Hudson Shows Off New Mercedes-Benz in North Carolina
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty