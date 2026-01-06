Texas Senate Race Heats Up with Bitter Democratic Primary

AUSTIN, Texas — The race for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. John Cornyn is intensifying as Democrats prepare for a primary election on March 3. Cornyn is seeking a fifth term, and the competition is fierce among Democrats aiming to unseat him.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in over three decades, making Cornyn’s position particularly strong. The last Democrat to hold the Senate seat was Lyndon Johnson in 1960.

This year’s contest has been marked by a contentious Republican primary, drawing attention from Democratic candidates who see an opportunity. Polls indicate a better chance for Democrats if Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has faced numerous scandals, secures the GOP nomination.

Two major contenders in the Democratic primary are U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Dallas and state Rep. James Talarico from Austin. Both candidates have recently campaigned in Houston, marking their initial visits since the candidate registration deadline.

Talarico, who has raised nearly $13 million for his campaign, expressed optimism about the competitive primary. “A competitive primary makes us all stronger for the real fight, which is the general election in the fall,” he said.

Crockett also entered the race with significant momentum, having recently gained an endorsement from the late U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson. She emphasized the need to focus on issues like health care and immigration to attract voters.

Polls show Crockett leading Talarico by about 8 percentage points in the Democratic field. Crockett is determined to boost voter participation, especially among those who historically do not vote in Texas.

During a town hall in Houston, Talarico highlighted his background as a public school teacher and discussed his efforts to connect with constituents. He has positioned himself as a candidate capable of appealing to independents and moderate Republicans.

Despite their rivalry, both candidates have pledged to support each other if one wins the primary. Talarico assures, “If I win this primary, that Congresswoman Crockett will support me 1,000%.” Crockett echoed this sentiment, reaffirming her commitment to party unity.

The outcome of this primary will be crucial in determining whether Democrats can make a serious challenge to Cornyn in the general election.