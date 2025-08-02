Business
Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend Set for August 8-10
TEXAS, USA — Texas shoppers are preparing for the annual Tax-Free Weekend, which will take place from Friday, August 8, through Sunday, August 10, 2025. This sales tax holiday allows parents and bargain hunters to save on essential clothing, school supplies, and shoes.
During this weekend, qualifying items priced under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6.25% sales tax. There is no limit on the number of eligible items that can be purchased. However, not all items are exempt, and consumers should be aware of the specific guidelines issued by the Texas Comptroller.
Eligible items include most clothing and footwear, as well as school supplies. To qualify for the exemption, items must be priced under $100 each. However, certain items, such as clothing rentals, jewelry, and computers, do not qualify.
Shopping can take place in-store, online, by mail, or through other means, as long as the transaction occurs during the three-day period. For instance, if someone purchases qualifying school supplies online on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the purchase remains tax-free even if the items are shipped afterward.
However, shipping and handling costs can affect eligibility. If an item costs $95, but a $10 shipping charge brings the total to $105, the item would then be subject to sales tax. For invoices with both exempt and taxable items, only the delivery charge for the exempt items is exempt from tax.
If shoppers do pay sales tax on qualifying items during the Tax-Free Weekend, they may request a refund from the seller. Sellers can either provide a refund or assist customers in filing a claim directly with the Comptroller’s office.
Recent Posts
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors
- Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
- Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
- Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown
- Tensions Rise Between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett at The Oval Test
- FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Wins Tour de France Stage 8 to Claim Yellow Jersey
- Gasperini Announces Squad for Friendly Against Lens Ahead of Season
- Paige DeSorbo Reflects on Breakup and Exit from Bravo Series
- Weekend Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
- Alonso, Stroll Shine Despite Injury During Hungarian Grand Prix Practice
- Aston Martin Sells Formula One Stake Amid Financial Struggles
- Coney Community Advisory Committee Questions Casino Project Plans