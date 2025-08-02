Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend Set for August 8-10

TEXAS, USA — Texas shoppers are preparing for the annual Tax-Free Weekend, which will take place from Friday, August 8, through Sunday, August 10, 2025. This sales tax holiday allows parents and bargain hunters to save on essential clothing, school supplies, and shoes.

During this weekend, qualifying items priced under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6.25% sales tax. There is no limit on the number of eligible items that can be purchased. However, not all items are exempt, and consumers should be aware of the specific guidelines issued by the Texas Comptroller.

Eligible items include most clothing and footwear, as well as school supplies. To qualify for the exemption, items must be priced under $100 each. However, certain items, such as clothing rentals, jewelry, and computers, do not qualify.

Shopping can take place in-store, online, by mail, or through other means, as long as the transaction occurs during the three-day period. For instance, if someone purchases qualifying school supplies online on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the purchase remains tax-free even if the items are shipped afterward.

However, shipping and handling costs can affect eligibility. If an item costs $95, but a $10 shipping charge brings the total to $105, the item would then be subject to sales tax. For invoices with both exempt and taxable items, only the delivery charge for the exempt items is exempt from tax.

If shoppers do pay sales tax on qualifying items during the Tax-Free Weekend, they may request a refund from the seller. Sellers can either provide a refund or assist customers in filing a claim directly with the Comptroller’s office.