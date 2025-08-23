Texas Tech Athletics Receives Record Support Amid New Challenges

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University athletics is attracting significant national attention this offseason, largely due to the impressive fundraising efforts of The Matador Club. The collective has raised $63.3 million since its inception, according to founder John Campbell.

“It’s a staggering sum of money, far beyond what I thought we could do,” Campbell said during the annual Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon on August 21. He credited the achievement to 3,500 separate donors who stepped up to support Tech athletics.

Campbell emphasized the importance of collective support, stating, “There is no way, based on the information I have, that anyone has come even close to matching this number in an NIL collective.” His comments reflected a strong sentiment of optimism for the upcoming sports season.

Texas Tech is set to kick off its football season on August 30 with a home game against a yet-to-be-announced opponent. The Red Raiders are currently ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the Coaches poll, marking their first presence in both major preseason rankings since 2008.

Since the implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies in 2021, leaders from The Matador Club and Tech officials have positioned themselves to adapt better to the evolving landscape of college athletics. They have developed a department akin to those found in NFL organizations focused on scouting and player acquisition.

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt drew parallels to significant innovations in sports history, declaring, “We’re changing our future, we’re elevating our brand, and we’re disrupting college athletics.”

The Big 12 Conference recently voted 15-1 on stricter measures against throwing objects onto playing surfaces, a decision particularly concerning to Tech officials given fans’ long-standing tradition of tossing tortillas. Hocutt was the only dissenting vote against this measure.

At the kickoff luncheon, tortillas adorned each table, with packaging that read “Long Live Tradition” in defiance against the new rule. Tech President Lawrence Schovanec expressed pride in the university’s growing prominence, acknowledging the contributions from various supporters, including Campbell and the university regents.

“What your support has done is make us the envy of many schools,” Schovanec said. He also addressed the pushback from rival schools, indicating that Texas Tech’s growing reputation might lead to jealousy.

Tech football coach Joey McGuire highlighted optimism for the new season, proclaiming it will be special. “We’ve got the best roster I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. He encouraged fans, asking, “Why not us? Why not the Red Raiders?”