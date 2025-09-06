Texas Tech’s Behren Morton Expected to Start Despite Injury Concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University head coach Joey McGuire confirmed Monday that senior quarterback Behren Morton is expected to start in Saturday’s game against Kent State, despite concerns over a right leg injury.

Morton sustained a hyperextension injury during the second quarter of the Red Raiders’ dominant 67-7 season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Although he had to leave the game early, X-rays and MRIs revealed no significant damage.

“If he feels great and he’s ready to go, then we plan on playing him,” McGuire said in a press conference. Morton threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns prior to his exit, showcasing strong chemistry with new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich.

Backup quarterback Will Hammond stepped in during Morton’s absence, contributing 92 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. Hammond is prepared to start if needed, but the coaching staff hopes to maintain Morton’s rhythm with Leftwich ahead of challenging Big 12 matchups.

Kent State, coming off a dramatic win against Merrimack, had previously ended a 21-game losing streak. Interim head coach Mark Carney believes his team is building momentum, saying, “Hungry group out there, saw some adversity, kept believing in one another and got the job done.”

As Texas Tech approaches its Week 2 game, the focus remains on Morton’s fitness and readiness to lead the team. The Red Raiders aim to capitalize on their current momentum and maintain their place in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.