Sports
Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech alumnus has launched a new advertising campaign urging Congress to change laws governing college sports. The billionaire booster, who made his fortune in the oil industry, aims to create a national television package for college sports instead of the fragmented deals currently in place.
The advertisement, which will air on both ESPN and Fox during college football games this weekend, emphasizes the financial struggles faced by athletic departments. Campbell, who played football at Texas Tech, stated that the lack of a unified television agreement is wreaking havoc on funding for women’s and Olympic sports.
In his ad, Campbell stresses that “dramatic changes” are forcing many athletic departments into the red, resulting in cuts that threaten women’s athletic programs and Olympic sports. He believes that a revamped broadcasting law could generate significantly more revenue for college sports.
The message is clear: by modifying the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, Congress can enable universities to pool their media rights and secure a more lucrative national deal, much as professional leagues do. According to Campbell, this has the potential to surpass collective conference deals currently valued at billions.
Campbell founded a nonprofit organization called ‘Saving College Sports’ earlier this year to facilitate this effort. “We definitely will” continue running ads on game days, he stated, indicating that the effort is just beginning. Alongside Campbell, executive director David Polyansky, a Republican strategist and former chief of staff for Senator Ted Cruz, is leading the campaign.
The financial impact of this push is not just theoretical. According to a report, college football players are projected to earn $1.9 billion in 2025, up from $1 billion the previous year. This revenue growth underscores the critical nature of the impending changes in legislation.
As the ad campaign launches, Campbell, who has ties to political figures and has engaged in congressional lobbying, hopes to rally support in the government for this ambitious initiative to change the landscape of college sports.
