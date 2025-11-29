Sports
Texas Tech to Clash with West Virginia in Season Finale
Morgantown, WV — The No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders, boasting a record of 10-1, are set to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) this Saturday, November 29, 2025. The match will take place at 12 p.m. EST at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
This game marks the conclusion of the regular season for both teams, and it is the first chapter of Rich Rodriguez‘s return to West Virginia as head coach. Texas Tech enters the contest as a strong 21.5-point favorite, having demonstrated dominance throughout the season with every victory achieved by 22 points or more.
The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN, although the play-by-play commentator and analyst have yet to be announced. Fans can also tune in via the Mountaineers Sports Network, which has a variety of radio affiliates across West Virginia and neighboring states, including Charleston, Beckley, and Pittsburgh.
West Virginia has struggled in the Big 12 this season, holding a 2-6 record in the conference. Despite its challenges, the Mountaineers have shown resilience in recent games. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are second in the Big 12 with a 7-1 record.
The over/under for the game is set at 52.5, reflecting the high-scoring potential of Texas Tech’s offense. Betting odds will continue to update as the game day approaches.
As the final game for both teams in the regular season, fans are eager to see how this clash unfolds.
