Texas Tech’s David Bailey Stands Out as Potential NFL Prospect

LUBBOCK, Texas – David Bailey, the standout pass rusher from Texas Tech, is drawing attention as one of the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Bailey has had a remarkable season in the Big 12, leading his team with 13.5 sacks and ranking first in the nation with a pressure rate that soared as high as 28.4 percent.

Despite standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds, Bailey’s strength and explosiveness off the snap make him a formidable defensive player. His variety of pass rush moves and raw power have caught the eye of several NFL scouts. According to ESPN‘s Matt Miller, Bailey is recognized as the most impactful defensive transfer in the nation, showcasing an impressive 62 pressures during the regular season.

“Bailey’s first step causes problems for offensive tackles, and he counters well with leverage and strong hands,” Miller noted. “He is relentless in pursuing the ball, contributing to his 18.5 tackles for loss this season.”

Bailey is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, and multiple NFL teams are interested in adding him to their rosters. The Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys are among the franchises that could benefit from his skills.

The Bengals are in need of a disruptive edge rusher to complement their defense as they may look to move on from veteran Trey Hendrickson. The Commanders will likely target younger talent in the edge rush position, and with the possibility of losing key players to free agency, Bailey fits their needs perfectly.

Similarly, the Cowboys have two first-round picks and are eyeing a reliable pass rusher to fill the void left by Micah Parsons. Bailey’s impressive statistics will be attractive to their front office as they aim to enhance their defensive lineup.

As the Orange Bowl approaches, Bailey expressed his views on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, comparing him to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. “He has a unique play style… He’s super talented,” Bailey said, highlighting Moore’s skills as a QB.

Coach Joey McGuire emphasized that a strong defensive performance will be critical for Texas Tech against Oregon. “We’ve got to do a great job of stopping the run,” he said. “Whoever wins the turnover battle will likely win the game.” Bailey’s performance could be key in achieving that goal.