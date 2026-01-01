Texas Tech Defies Expectations With Top Run Defense Ahead of Orange Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders have surprised many by standing out as the best run defense in college football as they prepare to face the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

With an impressive season behind them, the Red Raiders aim for a national title. They’ve not lost since a defeat against Arizona State earlier this season. As the Big 12 conference champions, they’ve proven to be a top contender, showcasing a scoring defense that allows just 10.9 points per game.

The Red Raiders have excelled in stopping the run, thanks to their All-American linebackers, Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey. They have only allowed six opponents to score in single digits this year. However, facing Oregon, known for their potent running game, presents a new challenge.

Senior quarterback Behren Morton has been pivotal in Texas Tech’s offensive strategy, maintaining his starting record without a loss. Behind a strong offensive line, Morton aims to keep turnovers to a minimum, having thrown just four interceptions this season.

As they prepare for the Orange Bowl, Oregon plans to turn the game into a high-scoring battle. For Texas Tech to succeed, their defense must perform at its best, limiting scoring opportunities and making timely stops.

Texas Tech’s kicker, Stone Harrington, has proven to be a reliable asset, making 22 field goals this year, which could play a crucial role in close playoff games.

To win the national championship, Texas Tech must secure three consecutive victories, starting with Oregon. The outcome could determine their path to potentially face heavyweights like Georgia or Ohio State in the final.

Achieving a national title would be a historic accomplishment for Texas Tech, fulfilling the dreams of many devoted fans. The journey continues as anticipation builds for what lies ahead in the playoffs.