Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has announced that head football coach Joey McGuire has signed a new seven-year contract extension, securing his position through the 2032 season. The deal, confirmed by CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah, will pay McGuire over $7 million annually by the end of the contract.

The announcement comes just days before Texas Tech faces BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. The Red Raiders, currently ranked No. 5, enter the match with an impressive record of 11-1, marking their first appearance in the conference title game. Despite the outcome of the game, they are widely expected to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

In his fifth season at Texas Tech, McGuire has transformed the football program into a formidable contender. He boasts a 34-17 overall record and has led the team to bowl games each year, becoming only the second coach in the school’s history to achieve this feat after Mike Leach.

McGuire’s success comes after significant financial investments from the university into Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, which have been crucial in recruiting top talent. Last season, Texas Tech had the No. 2 transfer portal class in the nation, underscoring the program’s renewed competitive edge.

Prior to joining Texas Tech, McGuire was renowned as a successful high school coach, notably at Cedar Hill High School, where he won three state championships. His impressive resume led to a position as an assistant coach at Baylor, where he further enhanced his reputation as a skilled recruiter.

“We believe the future of Texas Tech Football has never been brighter under Coach McGuire’s leadership,” said Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt. “Our success this season is not a one-year plan. We intend to be annual contenders in the Big 12 and the College Football Playoff.”

With the new contract, Texas Tech demonstrates its commitment to McGuire and the football program as they look to solidify their standing in the conference and compete nationally.