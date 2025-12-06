Texas Tech Launches Exclusive Holiday Merch Collection Evermore Exclusives

Lubbock, Texas — Fans and alumni of Texas Tech University can now shop for Red Raider gear just in time for the holidays. On Dec. 5, the university unveiled a new lifestyle merchandise collection called Evermore Exclusives.

According to Matt Dewey, vice president for Marketing & Communications, this collection is distinct from previous offerings. “We set out to create premium merchandise that feels elevated, distinctive and authentic to our story. These pieces are produced with great attention to detail, making them special keepsakes for anyone who loves Texas Tech,” he said.

The Evermore Exclusives collection includes sweatshirts, hats, T-shirts, YETI tumblers, and a unique letter jacket. Each item showcases elevated design and exclusive detailing that reflects the pride and spirit of Texas Tech.

“Texas Tech’s history and traditions are deeply meaningful to our community, and this collection provides a new way for Red Raiders to express that connection,” said Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech. “Evermore Exclusives reflects the quality, character and pride that define our students, alumni and supporters, and we’re proud to introduce it.”

Some standout items feature an exclusive collaboration with Settlemier’s Award Jackets, offering a letter jacket in red or gray with custom patches and logos. Other collaborations include Oxford Pennant, YETI, Blackwing, and Daniel Luu hats, which are released in limited and individually numbered runs.

Fans can shop in person at the merchandise shop on the second floor of the Administration Building, at the Texas Tech DFW site, or online at EvermoreExclusives.com.

